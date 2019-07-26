Martin James Trail
Martin James Trail, husband, father, son, brother, and friend, was born on December 28, 1958 in Galveston, Texas to Henry and Louise Trail. After a meaningful and successful life, he passed on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was both blessed and a blessing.
Growing up in small town, Lake Jackson TX, he fondly reminisced about his days spent riding bikes, exploring in the woods, and fishing wherever he could find a pond. His love of nature never left him.
He was well loved by a wonderful family. In addition to his loving parents, he grew up as an older brother to Cindy and Steve, whom he liked to share his expert, extensive knowledge of… well, everything.
He is a 1977 graduate of Brazoswood High School where he counted athletics as important as academics. Many of his classmates will tell you they can only remember him with a smile on his face.
After high school, he attended Brazosport College and Southwest Texas State University. He ultimately took a job with BASF. He earned the respect of colleagues and made many life-long friends during his 37 year tenure there. These friendships he counted among the greatest successes of his career.
He married his wife, Lisa Larson, on New Years Eve 1986, and they were fortunate enough to raise two children. He considered being a dad the greatest accomplishment of his life. Because of the fond memories of his childhood, he desired to raise his children in the same type of loving home. He taught them to love kindness, fairness, nature, the Astros, and ZZ Top.
Martin was a lucky man to have so many people who loved him. Among those people wife, Lisa; daughter, Aleksandra; son, Callen and his wife Cheyenne; parents, Henry and Louise; brother, Steve; sister, Cindy Camp and her husband John; and nephew, Nathan Tyler and his fiancé Coco Moore; along with a large extended family and life-long friends.
“Happy Trails to you, Until we meet again.”
A casual, come-and-go, celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2-5 at Quintana Park Discovery Events Center.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to a cause Martin always supported, the CCA. Checks made out to CCA Texas can be mailed to: CCA Texas, Attn: Mary Heldman, 6919 Portwest Dr, STE 100, Houston, TX 77024. Please include “in memory of Martin Trail” on memo line.
