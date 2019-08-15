Rev. Larry Joseph Gibson Jr.
Funeral services for Larry Joseph Gibson Jr. 49, of Lake Jackson, Texas will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church 1615 Skinner St. in Freeport, Texas; where Pastor Donnell Johnson will be the officiating. Interment will follow services at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. same day as the service.
On March 13, 1970 in Houston, Texas a handsome baby boy was born to Larry Gibson Sr, and Mary Ella Thomas whom they named Larry Joseph Gibson Jr. Larry was known as “Big Larry” by all who knew and loved him. He attended Elsik High School in Houston, Texas, graduating with the class of 1989 and continuing his education at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. At an early age Larry confessed his love for God. In 2010, Larry was baptized at Second Baptist Church in Freeport, Texas. He preached his first sermon on January 31, 2016. He was also ordained and licensed as a minister on April 28, 2019. He enjoyed cleaning and waxing “THAT TRUCK”, cooking, playing dominoes and spending time with his family and friends. He worked for ILA for the past six years, prior to ILA, he worked for Excel Maintenance.
Larry was preceded in death by his father: Larry Gibson Sr, and mother: Mary Ella Thomas; son: Larry Gibson III; grandparents: Joseph and Anne Bell Wiltz; great grandparents: Wesley and Onesta Bazile; aunts: Ann Lavan and Carol Wiltz. Sadly Larry departed his life on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his residence in Lake Jackson, Texas surrounded by his love ones.
Larry leaves to cherish his most precious memories with his loving wife of nine years: LaShonda Gibson of Lake Jackson, Texas; daughters: LaQueisha Bates, Chanel Johnson, BriAnna Johnson and Jasmine Woodard; son: Jarvis Woodard; grandchildren whom he loved very much: Amaya Johnson, Andre Roberson, Serenity Roberson and Yvonne “Yummy” Roberson; God daughters: Chloe Bonner and Markisha Washington; brothers: David Gibson (Jennifer), Marcus Sowell (LaChristie) and Robert Gibson (Deirdre); fathers –in-law: John Henry Thomas Sr. and Solomon Bess; mothers-in-law: Linda F. Thomas and Zettie Bess; sisters-in-law: Alexis Walker, LaKuita Hardy (Joe), TuWanna Penn (Harold), DeShawna Simple (Stacey Sr.), Jacqueline Mitchell (Clovis), Alisha Tones (Brian) and Daphne Barrett (Charles); brothers-in-law: John H. Thomas Jr. (Cheryl), John Herman Thomas (Karen), and Jason Thomas (Terri). Best Friends: Pastor Marcus Lincoln (Yolanda), Andre Smith (Latisha), and Jessie Moreno (Heydy). Special Uncles: Charles Wiltz (Jackie), Raymond “Bubba” Wiltz (Nikki); great uncle/God father: Nelson Brazile (Rena), and a host of aunts, nieces, cousins, friends and other relatives who will miss Larry.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home (979) 849-6379.
