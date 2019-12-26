Adalberto G. Badillo
February 20, 1957 – December 13, 2019
Adalberto G. Badillo, 62 of Angleton, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born to Anacleto Badillo and Ambrosia Lopez on February 20, 1957 in Hidalgo Mercedes, Texas.
He retired earlier this year from HydroChem as a Chemical Cleaning Project Manager. He was a hard-working man who loved his job. Anyone who worked with him knows he was one of a kind! He loved traveling for work and seeing so many places. He loved his coffee, scratching his lottery tickets or as he would call them, scratches. He loved hunting, relaxing watching his favorite TV shows and just making people laugh. He left a print on everyone’s heart and loved his Family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Adalberto G. Badillo, Jr., Cassandra Badillo-Isais, spouse Ivan Isais, Diana Acosta, Roy Acosta and Mary Williams. Mother of his children, Esther H. Acosta (Adalberto Jr. and Cassandra); his siblings, Cleto Badillo, Annabelle Badillo Garza, Alvaro Badillo, Mando Badillo, and Yolanda Perez Garcia; along with 13 grandchildren, with one on the way, and one great-grandson.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
