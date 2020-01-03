Jerry Stoner Sr. Jan 3, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry Stoner Sr. Funeral Services for Jerry Stoner Sr., 83, of Clute are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton. He passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, TX. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News New parents welcome 2020's first baby Family thankful for first responders during house fire Richwood man arrested after New Year's Day gunfire Lady Bucs lose opener to Ridge Point Lady cats win close match MLK events planned throughout month Roughnecks find back of net twice in second half Falcons too much for Bulldogs Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Columbia man accused of sexually assaulting childrenClute man found dead near homeC-BISD has special early graduation ceremony for terminally ill parentLOOK AHEAD: Investment coming to BrazosportLocal artist turns park picnic table into work of artLOOK AHEAD: County officials look forward to growth in coming yearMichael Ray WallRobert “Bubba” Lynn Brooks, Jr.Angleton development to add 600-plus homesRetiring officers receive surprise send off Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGUEST COLUMN: It's all spelled out in Constitution (18)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: African American history will improve Texas schools (14)Acclaims and a shame for Dec. 17, 2019 (13)MICHAEL MORRIS: Impeachment coverage not priority (10)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Impeachemnt is supposed to be about right vs. wrong, not right vs. left (10)BYRON YORK: Steele dossier officially malarkey (8)Letter to the editor (8)BYRON YORK: Democrats have always been eager to impeach Trump (7)MICHAEL MORRIS: Violent crimes made too many headlines (6)BYRON YORK: Impeachment dynamics change in Senate (5) Online Poll Chick-fil-A announced this week it no longer will donate to three groups that oppose gay marriage, including the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Will this affect whether you eat at the popular fast-food chain? You voted: Yes, I will eat there less often. Yes, I will eat there more often. No, I will eat there about the same. Not sure. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Facts. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Mansfield Industrial Hiring Bulletin
