Joyce Ann Williams Libby
Joyce Ann Williams Libby, 65, of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 21, 2019, in Angleton, Texas, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
A memorial service celebrating Joyce’s life will be held on August 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive in Lake Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Brazoria County Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 2050, Angleton, TX 77516; Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011; or Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.