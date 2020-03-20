Eula Mae “Harris” Campbell
August 5, 1937 –
March 17, 2020
A Celebration of life for Eula Mae “Harris” Campbell, 82, of West Columbia will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Blue Run Baptist Church, 215 N 16th Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 where Rev. Lester Miller is Pastor and Rev. Calvin Ken Harris will be the eulogist.
Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia. Visitation will also be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Eula was born on August 5, 1937 in Mound Creek, Texas to Maxie Harris and Rachel Moreno Harris and passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in West Columbia at her residence surrounded by family.
The complete obituary may be read, heartfelt condolences may be left and signing of the guestbook may be done by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
