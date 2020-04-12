Long Van Nguyen
July 7, 1934 –
April 8, 2020
Mr. Long Van Nguyen, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home on April 8, 2020 in Lake Jackson. He was born in July 7, 1934 in a small village in northern Vietnam.
As a boy he survived the famine of 1945 during the Japanese occupation of Asia, and another genocide in 1953 during the Vietnamese communist take-over of North Vietnam. In 1954 he and his new bride escaped south to the free Republic of Vietnam, where he became a soldier and a father of seven children. On the last day of the Vietnam War in April 1975, he escaped with his family from Saigon to America.
He came to Texas as a refugee and was adopted into this county by the good people of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in the winter of 1975. He worked hard, raised a good family, and made many wonderful friends.
In his retirement years, he enjoyed fishing at Surfside and raising chickens in his backyard. He was always grateful for the generosity and friendship of the people of this area. He always felt blessed to be an American, and he died a proud Texan.
He left behind a devoted wife of 66 years; seven children; five daughters-in-law; two sons-in-law; and thirteen grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery in Houston on April 14, 2020.
