Maria de la Luz Jackson
“Marilu”
Maria de la Luz “Marilu” Jackson, age 81, of Clute, TX, passed from this life surrounded by her family on November 8, 2019, and went to be with our Lord and Savior. Marilu was born on October 11, 1938, in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico to Maria de la Luz Hurtado Sanchez and Gilberto Sanchez. She was the third of six children — all sisters, growing up in Torreon into adulthood. The sisters carried a special bond throughout Marilu’s life and they were referred to fondly by her as Ale, Cha Cha (Elena), Alicia, Pau (Paula), and Nana (Ana).
Marilu met her soulmate, Jessie “Hubert” Jackson, through an American teacher at the University in Torreon where Marilu was studying. The teacher attended church with Hubert in the States and played match maker for the couple. The two first connected as ongoing pen pals and had their first date on Valentine’s Day in Torreon, Mexico, chaperoned with the audience of her sisters. Hubert managed the moment well and brought each sister a box of chocolates with the biggest box for Marilu! The two were married in her family home in Torreon on November 21, 1966. Hubert committed to bring her to visit her family in Mexico regularly and he kept his promise through the years.
Marilu and Hubert settled in Clute, Texas, where Hubert was employed at Dow Chemical and they went on to have four boys — Jessie Jr, Gilbert, Lloyd and John. Marilu was deeply committed to her family and spent their early family years focusing on her most important role in life as mother and homemaker. Marilu was an accomplished cook and always enjoyed celebrating with food and family around the table. Marilu and Hubert were devout Christians and attended The Clute Church of Christ throughout their lives. She was committed to the Church and dedicated time regularly to spend with her spiritual family. As the boys grew up Marilu had opportunity to grow herself and one of her proudest moments was when she became an American citizen. Marilu then had new opportunities and spent 17 years at the Lake Jackson Walmart, working in the craft department which was a perfect fit for her talents. Marilu was an accomplished painter and highly skilled at a variety of handcrafts. Marilu and Hubert were well known in the community and spent much of their time together at local craft fairs. Marilu valued her family above all and always cherished gathering with her boys to spend time building memories. After retirement Marilu enjoyed her new role as grandma, spending time with her grandchildren as her sons grew their families. Her family and friends remember her calm, warm, and welcoming demeanor. She was a strong and resilient woman. She spoke softly and always had a wise and encouraging word for all those around her.
Marilu is survived by her children; son, Jessie, of Clute, TX; and grandson, Elijah, of San Marcos, TX; son, Gilbert and wife, Aimee and grandchildren, Alivea and Garrett, of League City, TX; son, Lloyd, of Lake Jackson, TX; son, John and wife, Heather and grandchildren Tylor, of Angleton, TX, Christian serving in the U.S. Air Force in Edmond, OK. and Aiden of Angleton, TX; her sister, Alicia and Alejandro Aramburu; and brother-in-law, Roberto Garcia, of Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico; her sisters, Elena and Ana, of Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico; as well as several other special in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members in addition to those who she accepted as family and remember her very fondly.
Marilu is preceded in death by her loving husband of 32 years, Jessie Hubert; sister, Alejandra Garcia (Ale); sister, Paula Sanchez (Pau); her mother, Maria de la Luz Hurtado Sanchez; and her father, Gilberto Sanchez.
Her final resting place will be next to Hubert at Restwood Memorial Park, Clute, Texas.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Marilu’s primary physician of more than 50 years, Dr. Harvey Resnick who attended Marilu beginning from the time when she birthed her sons in his care, during her long journey with diabetes, and through to her last days in the intensive care unit; her cardiologist Dr. Nabil Baradhi and the Brazosport Cardiology group; and the nursing team at Brazosport CHI St Luke’s for their compassionate and loving care of Marilu and her family.
Marilu will be remembered and celebrated at Restwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1038 W. Plantation Dr., Clute, Texas, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Visitation will be held with the family from 5:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. and a memorial service will follow from 6:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. that evening.
