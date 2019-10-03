Russel Lewis Weaver
affectionately known as “Jack”
Jack, age 67, passed away on September 28, 2019 in Lake Jackson, TX while doing what he loved, riding his bike and training for his first Triathlon.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Loise Weaver; daughter, Stacy Dawn Turrell; and son, Joshua Jack Weaver.
We will be having a service/gathering for Jack this Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5 till 7 at Palms Funeral Home, 2300 E. Mulberry, Angleton, TX 77515 (979) 849-4343.
There will be a reception to follow at the Weaver residence. 110 Daffodil, Lake Jackson, TX 77566.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
