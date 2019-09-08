Edna Gann McCabe
Edna (Tootsie) Gann McCabe passed away in San Marcos, Texas, on September 6, 2019, at the age of 101.
Visitation will be held at Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, TX, on Tuesday, September 10, 9:00-11:00 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.
Graveside service on Friday, September 13, 10:00 a.m., Mont Meta Cemetery, San Benito, TX.
