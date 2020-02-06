Maria Gonzalez Hinojosa
May 29, 1929 –
February 2, 2020
Maria Gonzalez Hinojosa, 90, of Angleton, was born on May 29, 1929 in Arcabuz, Tamps, Mexico and on February 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family she gained her eternal peace.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Trinidad Ramirez Gonzalez; her husband, Heberto “Cowboy” Hinojosa, infant daughter, Maria Elia Hinojosa, a granddaughter, and a great-grandson.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Heberto Hinojosa, Jr. (Maria Elena), Martha Romero (Gustavo), Maria Elsa Lujan (Juan), Mario Hinojosa (Iliana), Alma Garcia (Ovidio, Jr.), Jesus Hinojosa (Santos Ann), and Tomas Hinojosa (Maria Lourdes); sister, Trinidad Barrera; 23 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and a host of other family and dear friends.
Abuelita was a one of a kind woman. She was very proper and believed one should always be dressed and ready to greet company; therefore her house was always immaculate as she was. She loved her family dearly and above all else she loved and adored the love of her life…her Beto. Abuelita made everyone feel loved. She always had a warm plate of food and everyone’s family favorite her TORTILLAS – those tortillas were perfect circles and all the same size; one was never enough. Although we know she has been reunited with Abuelito, she will be dearly missed. Abuelita lived a long life. During her lifetime her family expanded to five generations. She left a lifetime of memories for her family to cherish.
No le dicemos adios Abuelita le dicemos nomas hasta leugo Abuelita.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Juan Romero, Heberto (Tito) Hinojosa, III, Eduardo (Guayo) Romero, Ricardo (Ricky) Lujan, Jose Hinojosa, and Luis Hinojosa. Honorary pallbearers will be Gustavo Romero, Jr., Emilio Hinojosa, Juan Lujan, Jr., and Jesus (Chuyito) Hinojosa, Jr.
The family would like to thank Mark with IPH for his patience and compassion on the last days of her journey.
A visitation for Maria will take place at Palms Funeral Home, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
