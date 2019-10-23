Skylar Ray Ellingson
Skylar Ray Ellingson, 26, of Bolivar, Tennessee, formerly of Brazoria, passed away on October 20, 2019 in Tennessee. He was born on August 29, 1993 in Richwood, Texas by a midwife to Roger and Carolyn “Ann” Ellingson.
He was a 2013 graduate of Columbia High School. He was a veteran of U.S. Marine Corps. While enlisted in the Marines his MOS was 6153. He was a Ch53 Echo Super Stallion air frames hydraulic mechanic and also a collateral duty inspector (Shop Safety Supervisor in aircraft safety inspections). He was employed at Kilgore as a multi craft maintenance technician working on electric pneumatic hydraulic components and all machinery that makes flares for aircraft, for the military. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, golfing, playing x-box games and working with the youth within his church group. He also built guns. He loved spending quality time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Alfred Wayne Davis; and paternal grandmother, Patsy Weatherly; great grandparents, Edith and Albert Yabarra, Agnes and RC Thompson, Buck and Evelyn Frazer, Ray Weatherly, Art and Alice Ellingson.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his loving and devoted parents, Roger and Carolyn Ann Davis-Ellingson of Brazoria; grandparents, Carol Ann Davis, Deloy and Lola Ellingson all of Brazoria; sisters, Shelena Ann and Ronald Gene Cardwell II, and Shauna Carol Ellingson (Joshua Scott) both of Brazoria; brother, Seth DeWayne Ellingson, Brazoria; nephews, Nickolus Wayne Cardwell, Payton Gene Cardwell, Kaiden Wayne Somer, Kenton Paul Somer all of Brazoria; nieces, Amberlee Nicole Cardwell, Makenley Annemarie Cardwell, Madelyn Nicole Scott and Abigail Marie Scott all of Brazoria; best friend, Kyle Rieger (which has been a tremendous value to all of us) of Bolivar, Tennessee, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Darrell Wayne Davis, Kyle Rieger, Seth Ellingson, Ricky Wilson, Payton Cardwell and Ron Cardwell.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.
Funeral service will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Fellowship and Cowboy Church, 208 Lazy Lane, Brazoria with Pastor Jamie Hill and Pastor Ernie Hutchins will be conducting his services. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
