James Thompson Sr.
“Sang”
Funeral services for James Thompson Sr., 87, of Brazoria will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria with the Rev. Darrell James, eulogist, and Elder Roland K. Hendricks, officiant. Burial will follow at Mims Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
He passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.
He was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Trustee and Usher. He was a master electrician, plumber, carpenter, farmer, plaster, engineer and painter. He loved fishing, playing dominoes, family gatherings and spending time with his family and friends. He loved the quality time that he spent with his grandchildren.
He leaves to cherish his loving and wonderful memories; sons, James Thompson, Jr., Brazoria, Kenneth Thompson (Holly), San Antonio, Mikell Thompson (Dawn), Missouri City and Jason Thompson, Lake Jackson; daughters, Glenda Tims and Terri Punch both of Brazoria and Cynthia Thompson Allen, Manvel; sisters, Ethel Adolphus, LaMarque, Alyce Kyle, Texas City and Addie Davis, Webster; sister-in-law, Eliza Smith, Angleton; brother-in-law, Robert Lewis (Lonita), Brazoria; special niece, Delores Sanders, Brazoria; good friends, Joseph Moore (Alice) and Jerry Higgins, Sr. (Jean Ann) both of Brazoria and Bobbie Bass, Houston; 22 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Roosevelt Johnson, Jr., Gregory Lewis, Elroy Griggs, Andrew Parker, Jr., Brandon Thompson, Jr. and Gerald Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Thompson, Jr., Kenneth Thompson, Mikell Thompson, Jason Thompson, Jacolby Thompson, Calvin Tims, Kennon Jammer, Brandon Thompson and Dustin Haynes.
Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. There will be viewing at the church on the day of the service from 10:00 a.m. until service time. There will be no viewing afterward.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
