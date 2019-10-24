Carl K. Bell
Carl K. Bell, (CK), 87, of Columbia Lakes, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Carl was a man of strong Christian faith and had been attending Bethel Presbyterian Church of East Columbia, Texas, when he first moved from Spring, Texas. He lived in Spring, Texas for 30 years and was an attending member at Immanuel United Church in Spring.
Carl was born to Will Nash Bell (Willy) and Nancy Marie Bell (Marie) on July 26, 1932, in Bay City, Texas and the 1932 hurricane arrived when he was 18 days old. The 1932 storm just about blew West Columbia off the map. His father worked in the oil fields for Humble Oil for 12 years before moving to Angleton, Texas where he played football and made all-district in football and was on the District Champion Track Team. He received a football scholarship from Shriner Institute, an all-boys military school. His father wanted him to go there to grow up because he was only 16 years old when he graduated from Angleton High School.
He was attending University of Houston when he was drafted into the army during the Korean Police Action. He served in the 4th Army Combat Command “25” 81st Recon Unit. While home on leave, he went on a blind date. In his words, God sent him the love of his life, Patricia Rutledge. One and a half years later they married on December 19, 1954. Happily married for nearly 65 years.
After all that retiring, touring became their passion and they bought a motorhome and explored the US, Canada, and Mexico.
They had three wonderful children, Scott M. Bell (Barbara), Brett C. Bell (Robin), and Brenda K. Sauls. Their children produced 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. The pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Zach Bell, Erik Griffis, Dylan Bell, Renee Spahr, Melissa Tolbert, and Colton Bell. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, three grown children, sister, Patricia Fortune (Richard), and brother, Jim H. Bell (Laura).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willy Bell and Marie Bell; and two grandchildren, Matthew Griffis and Othniel Bell.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to Immanuel United Church, 26501 Border St. Spring, Texas 77388.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, October 25, 2019, at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas. The visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. and continue until service time at 5:00 p.m. A graveside service and interment with Houston Police Honor Guard to celebrate Carl’s (Poppa Carl, Gpa) life, will take place at Angleton Cemetery, 328 Cemetery Rd, Angleton, Texas, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
