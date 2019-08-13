Brenda Earselle Tullos
Brenda Earselle Tullos, 64, of Sweeny, passed away on August 10, 2019. She was born on December 25, 1954 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina to Kirmie and Ruby (Williams) Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Colonial Cemetery with Pastor Mark Brumbelow officiating.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Charlie Tullos; sons, Donald Ryan and wife, Lori of Brazoria, Tony Ryan of Sweeny, and Billy Ballance and wife, Patsy of Dunn, NC; daughters, Margaret Ainsworth and husband, Bill of Brazoria and Misty Tullos of Pittsburgh, PA; brothers, Donald Parker of Kenly, NC and Robbie Johnson of Roanoke Rapids, NC; sister, Deborah Gavin of Elm City, NC; 18 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and special friends, Rita Galloway of Tennessee and Kathy and Bob Hanna of Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Kirmie Johnson and Ruby Ballance, and grandchildren, Kelsey Renee Ryan and Caden Ann Ryan.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
