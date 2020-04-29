Jerry Wayne Downs
February 9, 1946 –
April 25, 2020
Jerry Wayne Downs of Brazoria, Texas was called to his eternal resting place on April 25, 2020, at the age of 74. Jerry entered this world on February 9, 1946, being born in Freeport, Texas, to William Ervin and Florence (Simms) Downs.
Jerry was a proud US Army veteran who bravely served his country March 1966 — June 1972 during the Vietnam War where he earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star among several other awards and recognitions. He served with the 2nd Battalion Infantry Division known as the Black Scarf Battalion in Recon 29, 1st Infantry Division conducting Long Range Reconnaissance Patrols on a seven man team in the Republic of Vietnam. The men of Recon 29 continued to be a close-knit family and remained an important part of Jerry’s life.
He is survived by his son, Brandon Downs and wife, Kenilyn, of Brazoria, Texas; son, Jonathan Downs and wife, Christy, of Missouri City, Texas; grandchildren, Kendal, Kamryn, Addison and Cole; many lifelong friends who were considered family (there are too many to name but you know who you are); and his remaining Recon 29 family.
A memorial celebration will be held for close family and friends to honor Jerry’s life which will be announced at a later date.
Jerry would ask those who would like to honor him to do so by supporting your local veterans.
Services are under the direction of C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(1) entry
My deepest sympathies to the Downs family. Thank you for your service to our country.
