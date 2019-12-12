Betty Joe (Woolsey) Beverly
July 10, 1957 –
December 6, 2019
Memorial service for Betty Joe (Woolsey) Beverly, 62, of Lake Jackson, formerly of West Columbia will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Blue Run Baptist Church, 215 N 16th Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 where Rev. Lester Miller is pastor and officiator.
Betty Joe was born on July 10, 1957 in West Columbia, TX to James Woolsey and Georgia Mae Bryant. She went home to be with her heavenly father on Friday, December 6, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 (979) 345-3433.
The complete obituary may be read and heartfelt condolences left for the family of Betty Joe Beverly by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
