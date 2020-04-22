Chris Thibodeaux
March 17, 1966 –
April 14, 2020
Chris Thibodeaux, 54, of Angleton passed away on April 14, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Houston. He was born on March 17, 1966 to Lloyd and Nina (Day) Thibodeaux in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was married to his soul mate, Janet Thibodeaux, for 22 years.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Nina Day, of Angleton, Texas; and his grandparents, Obey and Olite Thibodeaux of Lafayette, Louisiana; and Robert and Eva Day, of Beaumont, Texas.
He is survived by his dad, Lloyd and step mom, Teresa Trahan, of Churchill, Texas; brother, Leo Thibodeaux and wife, Kristine, and nieces, Casey and Emily of San Antonio, Texas; step daughter, Lori and her husband, Darrell Diehl; children, Emalee and Robert, of Hardin Texs; and brother-in-law, Larry Davenport and wife, Terry and family; and sister-in-Law, Debbie Hurta, of Richwood, Texas .
Chris had been a Marine for six years and served in Desert Storm in the field artillery. He received the Good Conduct Medal. He furthered his career by becoming a licensed electrician and instrumentation tech. He enjoyed camping, fishing, riding his motorcycle and collecting knives. He proudly road with the Brazoria County Calvery to honor fellow servicemen. He especially loved being with family and friends cooking and eating crawfish.
Chris was a hero to many and even in the end continued to give of himself by donating his organs so that three strangers could live.
Due to current circumstances, a private ceremony will be held at Palms Funeral Home. He will be buried at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donation can be given to Life Gift at 713-523-4438.
Please send online condolences and encouragements to www.palms v funeralhome.com .
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.