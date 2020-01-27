Clara Belle Carter
Clara Belle Carter
Clara Belle Carter achieved her lifelong ambition to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, January 24, 2020, while she was a loved resident at Country Village Care in Angleton, Texas.
Clara was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on (officially) February 12, 1923. Although, we celebrated her birthday on February 11th until 2014, when we discovered her birth certificate date differed from what her mother, Cora McDougald, always said was her real birthday.
Clara was so special in that she was beyond courteous, thoughtful, kind, considerate, and ladylike. She was so aware of Jesus’ love for others that she truly tried to be just like Him. She shared her love for her family and others in many ways bur mostly with her beautiful smile. Her prayers were the best; keeping all of us in God’s hands was her daily duty. Clara’s prayers at her passing were that all her family grow closer to God and have a relationship with Jesus so that we could all be together again in Heaven. A wish we call hope to fulfill.
Clara grew up in Crossett, Arkansas, and lived at Crossett Camp until Lofton, her father, could afford a house on Pine Street. She was a cheerleader at Crossett High School on the Eagles squad and worked as a bookkeeper until she married James Fay Carter on March 25. 1948, when she assumed her full-time job of raising four children.
Living in a duplex with her family, Clara moved to Meadow Lane in Angleton, Texas, in 1951, graduating all four children at Angleton High School. In 1981, James Fay’s retirement led her to Victoria, Tx for 2 years and then back to Crossett, where she lived in a duplex next to her best friend and sister, Marguerite, along with Marguerite’s husband “Tush” Harrison. She also had a hand and heart in raising Jennifer Carter Marek, their beloved granddaughter. They all traveled together, camped, and enjoyed retirement, always attending church at First Baptist of Crossett. As the Carter family grew, many memories were made during visits with their mom and dad, also known as Grandma and Grandpa. Life was always a hoot at 1302 B Parkway; there was always a good meal and fellowship with love surrounding everyone.
Clara and James Fay moved back to Angleton in 2005. James Fay passed a year later. She persevered in the most proper and loving manner because she knew the love of her life was in Heaven.
Everyone who met Clara loved her and will miss her, but as we all know, she is in God’s great hands. We will surely miss her smile and especially her knowledge and hymns since she knew every word and every stanza.
Clara is preceded in death by her husband James Fay Carter, her parents Lofton and Cora McDougald, Brother L.D. McDougald, brother-in-law Tush Harrison, grandson Jake Carter and great granddaughter Emma Carter. She is survived by her children, Richard Carter and wife Linda, of Lake Jackson; Jim Carter, Jr. and wife Kay, of Angleton; Donald Carter and wife Tammy, of Angleton; and Marilyn Sewall and husband Tom, of Angel Fire New Mexico. In addition to her children, she is survived by 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Bryan Carter, Aaron Carter, Brett Carter, Micah Ward, Troy Ward, Aubrey Carter, Clint Cooper and Ryan Rester. Honorary Pallbearers will be the great grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Angleton.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, January 27, 2020 at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton.
Burial will be at the Carter Family Cemetery in Crossett, Arkansas.
Online condolences made be made at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
