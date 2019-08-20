Raven Nicole Rice
Raven Nicole Rice, 23, of West Columbia, passed from this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Angleton, Texas. She was born on October 21, 1995 in Richmond, Texas to Clyde and Heather (Aguilar) Rice. Raven was a proud graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 2018.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia. A memorial service honoring Raven’s life will begin at 2:00 p.m. Honorary pallbearers will be Isaac Brown, Johnathon Rice, Daniel Rice, Kenny Rice, and Michael Rice.
Raven is survived by her father, Clyde E. Rice III (Trey); great-grandmother, Grace E. Sheffield; brothers, Johnathon and Daniel Rice; aunt and uncle, Sybil Rice and Jack Rice; great-uncles, Randy and Diane Rice of Odessa and David and Susan Rice of Waller; great-aunts, Cheryl Rice of Danbury and Susan Hodges and Richard Richardson of Wild Peach; grandfather, Clyde E. Rice, Jr.; along with many more family, relatives and friends who loved Raven dearly.
She was preceded in death by her uncles, Roderick Steven Rice and Theron C. Hodges; and great-grandfather, Clyde E. Rice Sr.
A special thanks to Columbia Brazoria ISD, Above and Beyond Charity, and the staff at Jennie Sealy Hospital and Angleton Danbury Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raven’s name to your favorite charity.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
