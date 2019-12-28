Robert “Bubba” Lynn Brooks, Jr.
September 21, 1973 –
December 24, 2019
Robert “Bubba” Lynn Brooks, Jr., 46, of West Columbia, Texas, passed from this life on December 24, 2019 in Galveston, Texas, to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Sweeny, Texas on September 21, 1973.
Bubba lived in West Columbia until he graduated from Columbia High School in 1992. He was an all-around athlete who excelled in baseball and football. In his mind, he was the greatest athlete to ever come out of Brazoria County until his nephews came along.
Following high school, he attended Alvin Community College briefly before serving five years as a jet-engine helicopter mechanic for the U.S. Navy. Following his military service, he spent the rest of his life working as a private investigator. He was also the founder of BC Updates-Brazoria County’s largest Facebook group that helped many people during multiple disasters.
His greatest loves, other than his sons, were fishing and animals. Bubba and his unique sense of humor, and larger-than-life personality, will be so missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia at 2:00 p.m. with Ernie Hutchings officiating.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with services immediately following. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Stormy Wolf, Dustin Lacaze, Cody Lacaze, Hank Perkins, Josh Burrows, and Brad Sinor.
Left to cherish his memory are his father, Robert Lynn Brooks Sr.; mother, Donette Harper and bonus dad, Joe Harper; sons, Jacob and Nick Brooks; sisters, Lori Wolf and husband, Stormy and Amanda Perkins and husband, Hank; niece, Kelly; nephews, Dustin, Cody, Austin, and Colton; great nephew, Jhett and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA of Brazoria County, 141 Canna Ln. Lake Jackson, Texas 77566.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486, 979-345-3232.
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
