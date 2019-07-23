Ranette Lebow Musick
Born Ranette Malee Lebow June 27, 1956 to Dwight Raymond Lebow and Annette Caskey Lebow, deceased July 21, 2019 after a 30-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
She is survived by the love of her life, David Musick, beloved husband of 35 years. Also mourning her passing are her greatly adored daughter, Annette Mallie Musick; her MUCH OLDER brother, Gerry Dwight Lebow; her aunts and uncles, Wally and Joyce Caskey and Gene and Betty Caskey, and numerous friends; nephews and cousins.
She was preceded into the light by her parents; and her beloved German Shepard Dog, Drummer. Her mutts, Melody, and Bandit already miss her terribly.
A funeral service will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Stroud Funeral Home, with a graveside to follow at Restwood Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
