Maurice Melvin Grovey
A Celebration of Life for Maurice Melvin Grovey, Sr., 94, of Old Ocean will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at New Shores Church, 6303 FM 1459, Sweeny, Texas 77480, where Brother B. J. McCurdy is Pastor and Pastor Lynette Patterson will be the officiant. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery in Old Ocean.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at E. Viola & Son Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Heartfelt condolences may be left and the full obituary for Maurice Melvin Grovey, Sr. can be read by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 (979) 345-3433.
