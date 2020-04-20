Billy Dean Bruce
Billy Dean Bruce, 86, of Lake Jackson, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Ruth Sudduth Bruce, and sister, Betty Rachel Price.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Imogene Lambert Bruce; son, Samuel Dean Bruce and wife, Griselda; daughter, Laura Ruth Jones and husband, Gabriel; grandchildren, Tiffany Ann George, Samuel Dean Bruce, II and wife, Jean; Sarah Dawn Rivera and husband, Anthony, Billy Dean Bruce, Romelia Gene Bruce, Justin Dylan Bruce, and Steven Rob Stutchman and wife, Tisha; great grandchildren, Alexandria Miley Bruce, Maya Jolee Bruce, Evita Denise Rivera, Elena Rose Rivera, and Brady Alan Stutchman; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Billy was an intelligent and hardworking man, with a master’s degree from Marshall University, in Huntington, West Virginia. He was a loyal employee with Dow Chemical Company for many years before retiring. In his free time, Billy enjoyed woodworking, building cabinets and furniture. He built multiple homes from the ground up and did the electrical work for many houses in Lake Jackson. Billy loved putting a smile on everyone’s face and getting a good laugh from his pranks and jokes. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.