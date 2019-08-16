Wanda Gayle Randon
Services for Wanda Gayle Randon, 66, of Clute are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.
She passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at CHI St. Luke’s Brazosport Medical Center in Lake Jackson, TX.
To Karen Randon and the Family of Wanda Gayle Randon: I offer my heartfelt condolences to you upon this loss. Wanda & I have been friends for MANY years, and visited each other quite often at one time. I will always remember the delicious cakes she & Ms. Lila used to make, AND her won- derful sense of humor! I pray that you are comforted by your many memories of your Dear Mother. Please know that I am praying for you. May The Lord Bless and Keep you ALL. Your Sister in Christ....
Jacqueline Cox (713/628-7240)
