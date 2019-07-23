Towanda Combest Whitton
Towanda Combest Whitton, of Jones Creek, Texas passed away peacefully at her home on July 21, 2019.
She was born April 13, 1939 to Mary and Royal Grumbles in Aransas Pass, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Royal Van and Mary Lee; late spouse, John “Pat” Patrick Combest; son, Trent Whitton; and brothers, Van Lee Grumbles, and Leroy Grumbles.
She is survived by her husband, Beamon Whitton; daughters, Brenda Smith (Richard), Cynthia Combest Ormsby, Anna “Missy” Sharp, and Patty Wyatt (Donnie); sons, Robert Combest, Darrell “Vance” Whitton (Beverly), Bubba Whitton (Shannon), Rusty Whitton (Sherry), Pastors Cecil Whitton (Leah); sisters, Jeannette Leister (Marvin), Terressa Brightwell (Charlie); brothers, Curtis Grumbles (Sherry), Bobby Grumbles (Sharon); grandchildren, Brenton, Brady, Brett, Will, Blake, Jonathan, Jerry, Joey, Lyndsey, David, D.J., Noah, Jessica, Joshua, Courtney, Britney, Whitt, Tanner, Sarah, Hunter, Heather, Katlyn, Hudson, Houston, Hinsley; and 17 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, from 5-8 at Stroud Funeral Home, with a funeral service to be held Thursday, July 25, at 2:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God Jones Creek, with a graveside at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek.
Online condolences may be made to http://www.stroudfuneralhome.com
