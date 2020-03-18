Ernesto (Neto) Martinez
April 16, 1946 –
March 12, 2020
Mr. Ernesto (Neto) Martinez died peacefully surrounded by his family on March 12, 2020 in League City, TX at the age of 73. Ernesto (Neto) Martinez was born on April 16, 1946 in Orange Grove, TX.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ciria (Sara) Martinez; his parents, Julian and Francisca Martinez; and his great-granddaughter, Zoey Michelle Martinez.
They had three children, Ernesto Martinez Jr. (Spouse-Michelle) of League City, Nina Martinez of Angleton, Michelle Martinez of League City. They also had seven grandchildren, Jonathan Martinez, Ernesto Martinez III, Estevan Martinez, Alex Martinez, Mary Sara Martinez, Alexis Martinez and Esias Martinez; as well as three great grandchildren, Jonathan R. Martinez, Martin Razo Jr., and Gabriel C. Martinez.
The Funeral is scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 201 N. Lazy Lane, Clute, TX, 77531. Rev. James F. Lynes, Jr. will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ernesto (Neto) Martinez’s life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.