James Clifton “Cliff” Windham, Jr.
December 21, 1945 –
December 31, 201 9
A Memorial Service will be held for James Clifton “Cliff” Windham, Jr. on February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Dr, Lake Jackson, Texas. Bishop Brian Daniels of the Lake Jackson Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be conducting the services.
James Clifton “Cliff” Windham, Jr. passed away on December 31, 2019 in Sweeny, Texas. Cliff was the son of James Clifton Windham and Elma Emma Windham. He was born on December 21, 1945 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Cliff served four tours of duty in the Army from 1962-1973. His first tour was with the 3rd Battlegroup, 6th Infantry, US Berlin Brigade at the Spandau prison in West Berlin. He served 3 tours of duty in Vietnam as a medic in the First Cavalry Division (Airborne), First Battalion, 8th Cavalry. “Doc Windy” received a purple heart and the Bronze Star for his heroic actions.
Cliff married his third wife and the love of his life, Cheryl Cossin on May 7, 1974 in Charlotte, North Carolina. No children were born to this union, but many were loved by “Uncle Cliff” and “Aunt Cheryl” as if they were their own children.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Windham; his children; by his second wife; James Clifton III, Audrey Denise, and Christine Emma “Crissy” Windham; sisters-in-law, Tammy (Roy) Fairbanks, Jr and Debbie (Ronald) Kirby; brothers-in-law, Johnny (Melissa) Cossin and Jake (Lee) Cossin; mother-in-law, Mrs. Evelyn “Ma” Cossin, numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Clifton and Elma Emma Windham; his sister, Priscilla Ann Windham; his brother, Albert Windham; and his father-in-law, Robert Homer Cossin.
