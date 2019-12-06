Domingo Villarreal
“Mingo”
Domingo Villarreal (Mingo) age 88, of Angleton, Texas went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019.
He is survived by his two daughters, son and many close family and friends.
He was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista for many years where he loved helping greet members at the door and pass around the offering plate. He was a hardworking man who rode his bike to and from his job with Angleton ISD for many years.
In his spare time he enjoyed playing dominoes, lotería, and attending softball and baseball games. He had a special place in his heart for his great niece Averee Castillo who enjoyed talking to her Tío Mingo.
The family would also like to thank Amanda Calderon for being a great caretaker to Mingo anytime she was needed. He was a hardworking, kind and caring man who will be dearly missed.
Visitation for the family will be held at Palms Funeral Home on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneral home.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
