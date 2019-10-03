Ramon Moreno Hernandez
Ramon Moreno Hernandez, 98, of Freeport, TX, passed away peacefully at his home, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Ramon was born on Wednesday, July 13, 1921 to Jose and Sixta Hernandez in Tampico, Mexico.
Ramon served his country during WWII, and was award multiple medals upon his return to the states. He was a devoted member of St. Henry’s and St. Mary’s Catholic church in Freeport. Ramon was a very family oriented person, he loved spending time with his family, especially on game day to watch his team, The Houston Astros play. Ramon was faithfully married to his loving wife Juana, for 55 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Juana; his sons, Mike “Cool Daddy” and Ray; his siblings, Julio and Rosalio Hernandez, Sara, Enriqueta, Dolores, Modesta, Abel, Zeke, Francisco, Basilio, and Manuel Moreno; and his granddaughter, Angie Espinosa.
He is survived by his children, Rachel (Fred) Salinas, Irma (Jimmy) Patin, John (Delia) Hernandez, Joel (Margie) Hernandez, Dora (Ramon) Esterada, and Delia Hernandez; his sister, Silveria M. Martinez; 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Marco Bedolla, Lawrence Gurule, Jeremiah Morse, Orlando Garcia, Keith Betancourt, Mike Hernandez, and Aaron Hernandez.
A Visitation and Rosary will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Freeport, TX on Thursday October 3, 2019, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Freeport, TX on Friday October 4, 2019, starting at 10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside at Restwood Memorial Park.
