Silas Nathan Strickland
Silas Nathan Strickland, 75, of Angleton passed away Thursday evening October 31, 2019. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00p.m. Monday November 4, 2019 in the Palms Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Monday from 1:00p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Palms.
Mr. Strickland was born February 8, 1944 in Waycross, Georgia to Franklin & Evelyn Sellers Strickland. He was a U.S. Army & Navy Veteran and was the owner and operator of S & K Appliance Center with his wife. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing, music, dancing, telling jokes and spending time with his family. Silas was preceded in death by his parents, his son Shawn, 2 brothers; Buddy & Lynell Strickland.
Survivors include his wife; Dianne Strickland of Angleton, TX, Children; Lynnette Johns and Jo of Angleton, TX, Kristy Kidwell & Steve of Lumberton, TX, Shannon Strickland & Robin of West Columbia, TX, Gerald Johns & Breezy of Angleton, TX, Sonny Strickland and Lori Strickland both of Waycross, Georgia. Brother, Sheldon Strickland & Eleanor of Eastman, Georgia. Sister; Evangeline Deen & Jimmy of Elkmont Alabama & 4 Children, brother in law Gary House and Jean of Brunswick, GA and 1 daughter; sister in law Ambia Kicklighter and two daughters of Waycross, GA; Gavin Roberson and Anna and three daughters of Manchester, GA, 7-Grandchildren:
Ashlee Strange and Michael of Lumberton, TX, Stevee Guilbeaux and Brett of Navarre, Florida, Kayleigh Johns of Magnolia, TX, Rylan Johns of Angleton, TX, Emelia Johns of Angleton, TX, Rachael Cohen and Toby of West Columbia, TX, Kelli Strickland of West Columbia, TX, & 15- Great-Grandchildren, he also had many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Special thanks to IPH Hospice and Creekside Village Healthcare.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ 979-849-4343
Online condolences may be sent at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
