Florence (Flo) Darlene Tharp
Florence (Flo) Darlene Tharp, age 96, of Angleton, Texas, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
She was born on December 27, 1922, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Edgar and Wilma Foraker Workman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred C. Tharp Sr.; and three sisters, Ruth Nessell, Julia Nicholas, and Lucille Walker.
She is survived by four children, Paul (Jeannette) Daugherty of Clovis, New Mexico, Darla (Keith) Banks of Dublin, Ohio, Otto Tharp of Placentia, California, and George (Vicki) Tharp of Angleton, Texas; and eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; and one sister, Myrl Wood of Rockford, Illinois.
Visitation will be at Palms Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. at Angleton Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Daugherty, Charles Tharp, Jr., Jimmy Doss, Christopher Lusby, Brian Oberlin, and James Doss.
Our Mother was a very courageous woman who overcame many difficulties in her life. Special thanks to the staff of Country Village Nursing Home for the wonderful care.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
