William “Mike” Hamic
In memory of William ”Mike” Hamic
Mike Hamic, 65, of Angleton passed away Thursday April 2, 2020 in Angleton.
Mike was born August 21, 1954 in Carlsbad, NM to Bill and Marion Hamic, who have proceeded him in death.
Mike was an employee of Mammoet USA South for the last 28 years. He was instrumental in Mammoet’s growth over the years and was renowned as an expert in the heavy lift/heavy transport industry. His work took him all over the world as he handled the most complex gantry, jack and slide, and transport projects. He was always a good mentor to others who work alongside him. Mike built an amazing career and was much respected.
Survivors include his wife: Diane Hamic of Angleton, daughter Shannon Wier of Long Beach, Ca, son Billy Hamic & wife Kelly of Houston, Daniel Hamic of Murrieta, Ca & Justin Hamic & wife Ashlee of Germany.
Two granddaughters Chole & River and three grandsons Jake, Bodie and Gregory Hamic.
Brothers Tom, James, David and Richard and sisters Sharon, Patti, Kathy and Pam Hamic.
No Services are planned at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.