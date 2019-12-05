David (Dave) A. Bleakney
August 15, 1951 –
December 1, 2019
Dave Bleakney passed away unexpectedly at his home in Trinity, Texas, on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 68. He enjoyed life and worked hard for his Lord, family, friends and community. His heart was as big as Texas; even though he was born August 15, 1951, in Orlando, Florida to parents Dr. Rex and Helen Bleakney.
He graduated from the University of Central Florida in 1977 with a Bachelor’s degree in Respiratory Therapy. He put himself through college by working at Walt Disney World piloting a large steamboat around the lake. He obtained an MBA from the prestigious Rollins College in 1987.
Dave went to work for Orlando Regional Medical Center in 1976 as a Respiratory Therapist and, after serving in numerous leadership roles, left in 1990 as the Administrator of Critical Care / Surgical Services.
Dave got to Texas as quickly as he could when he went to work as the CEO of Christus Santa Rosa in San Antonio in 1990. He worked there until the opportunity to run and save an ailing Angleton Danbury General Hospital arose in 1993. With Dave’s vision, drive and determination, Angleton-Danbury became a well-respected hospital.
The hospital grew into a medical center, adding new physicians, disciplines, two professional office buildings and a surgery center. “He was bigger than life, he was our guiding light”, said Melba Beken, Chairwoman of the Angleton-Danbury Hospital District Board. She said, “Dave served the Angleton-Danbury Hospital District and hospital complex for over 26 years. During his time there he poured his heart and soul into the hospital and the community.”
As a strong leader and supporter of the hospital’s growth, Dave set the stage for major expansion. His forward thinking and strong leadership skills led to many accolades, and numerous awards. He was active in community and civic organizations and chaired many of those boards. He did however, see the handwriting on the wall for small community hospitals across the nation and began looking for a business partner for Angleton-Danbury, knowing he would probably be out of a job when he found that partner. “His clear cut decision to seek opportunities to ensure a sustainable health care system in the midst of national health care uncertainties led the way for Angleton Danbury Medical Center to join the UTMB Health System”, said Katrina Lambrecht, UTMB’s Vice President for Health System Operations and Regional Hospitals. Lambrecht said, “I was really able to learn a lot from him. The partnership would never have happened if it hadn’t been for him. “He really was an amazing leader and he will be missed greatly.”
More recently, Dave was instrumental in the acquisition of 177 acres of property on the west side of Angleton which will allow for the future expansion of healthcare services for UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus.
“He was one of my closest friends,” Angleton-Danbury Hospital District CFO, and UTMB AVP Bill Garwood, said. “We worked together for 26 years and not only worked together but also spent after-hours and vacation time together as we shared many of the same interests. He was a great human being who always placed the best interests of the community and the hospital district before his own.” Dave was also a staunch supporter of the UTMB ADC Auxiliary which recently celebrated 50 years of service. He loved and respected the auxilians and received much love in return.
Dave and his wife, Karen, recently moved to a home on the golf course and Lake Livingston, in Trinity Texas. They made many new close friends there. He and Karen enjoyed cruising and went on four to five cruises a year, exploring the world. They recently bought a camper trailer so they could travel the back roads of Texas and surrounding states.
Dave Bleakney is survived by his loving and dear wife, Karen; precious daughter, Laura Holmelin and husband Ryan, and their beloved triplets, Alaina, Jameson and Jaxson; the apple of his eye, son, David Jr, and his new bride, Bambi and their daughter, Mia; loving step daughters, Mary Hatcher and husband Tracy, and their children Halie and fiancé, Lucas, and Cameron; Marcy Deville and children Ian, Victoria and Matthew. Brother, Jay Bleakney and sister, Judy Bleakney Proud. Dave and Karen shared a large, wonderful family of numerous brothers and sisters in laws, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. And more friends than can be counted across this wide world we live in. Special thanks to Karen’s sister, Cindy, who introduced Dave and Karen 13 years ago, beginning their special love story.
A funeral service for Dave A. Bleakney will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 237 E. Locust Street in Angleton. The family asks in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made to the UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus Auxiliary, Brazosport College Foundation, Angleton ISD Education Foundation or Danbury ISD Educational Foundation. Please remember to hug and tell your family how much they are loved, we are never promised tomorrow.
