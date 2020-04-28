Auther Allen Morrow
April 7, 1941 –
April 26, 2020
Auther Allen Morrow, 79, longtime resident of Angleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Allen was born in Houston, Texas on April 7, 1941 to Dorothy Jones Morrow and Darwin Allen Morrow.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Morrow; children, Darwin Morrow, Royce Isbell (Tracy), Shawn Jones, Joshua Jones (Jenifer), Karla White (Daniel); grandchildren, Morgan Messick Andoe, Darwin Morrow III, Dylan Morrow, Austin Morrow, Zachary Isbell, Katy Isbell, Brandi Taylor, Blake Krenek, Brittany Anderson, Colby Jones, Kendall Glaze, Lindsey Honeycutt, Alyssa Honeycutt, Luke Honeycutt, Daryl Ann White, Evan White, Abigail White and Alexandria White, brother James Morrow (Donna); and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Darwin Morrow; brother, Michael Morrow ; daughter, Mindy Christensen; and grandson, Hunter Christensen.
Allen was an active member of the community since 1957 as an owner of Morrow Sand and Equipment. He was a graduate of Angleton High School (1959) and attended the University of Texas. His hobbies included flying, traveling, archeology, fishing, dancing, and spending time with family. His family will deeply miss his strength, kindness, quick wit and love for all of his family and friends.
A service for family will held at Palms Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020, followed by burial at Angleton Cemetery. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneral home.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas
