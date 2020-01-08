Perry Benson (Bennie) Wollam, Jr.
September 20, 1925 –
December 19, 2019
Perry Benson (Bennie) Wollam, Jr., 94, of Alvin passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Alvin.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1st Baptist Church in Danbury, TX.
Bennie was born September 20, 1925 in Danbury, Texas to Perry Benson Wollam, Sr and Nellie Grace Frances Wollam and was a WWII Army Veteran. Bennie was a rice farmer in Brazoria and Jackson counties for most of his life. After leaving farming, he was manager of Brackingride Recreation Complex in Edna until his retirement. While at Brackenridge, he received the showcase award for his work with MHMR young adults. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to tell you stories about his adventures. Bennie never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nelva Dean Carroll Wollam; son, Joe Dean Wollam; grandson, Joseph Shane Wollam; brothers, Lester, Max, and Ed Wollam; and sisters, Emmalee Keeland and Pauline Bell.
Survivors include his children, Perry Benson Wollam, III and wife Karen of Alvin, Thomas Gary Wollam and wife Linda of La Marque, and Rebekah Wollam Bruce and husband James of Somerville; grandchildren, Melinda and Wimberly (Peanut) Day, Amanda and Chad Wright, Wayne and Jennifer Smith, and Jake Wollam; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Justin Day, Devon and Brayden Wright, Britnee, Christopher, Shelby, and Trever Smith, Joshua Wollam and wife Rebecca, Zane Wollam, and Jodi Wollam; sisters, Claudine Spoor and Areta Nell Bell, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
