Billy Junior Myers
Billy joined his beloved wife Patricia Myers in heaven on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Born in Rochelle, Texas on March 20, 1932 to Bessie Marie Graham Myers and Richard Wills Gentry Myers. Billy was born on and grew up on a ranch in Rochelle, West Texas during the Great Depression. He spoke very fondly of his childhood.
Billy joined the Army as soon as he was old enough and served as an amphibious vehicle operator and as a troop transport driver in Korea during the Korean War.
In 1954 Billy met and married Patricia Lloyd Keener. They remained married until Patricia passed away in February of 2019 after 64 years of marriage.
They are survived by their three children, Diane Borchardt, Billy D. Myers, and Shane Myers. They have eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Working in construction all over Texas, Billy settled down in Brazoria county in the seventies working as a heavy equipment operator and later as a truck driver before he retired well into his eighties. He was known as Mr. Billy to his friends at work.
Billy Junior loved to fish and at one time his shrimp boat and commercial fishing were his second job.
He was a very patient and loving father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed greatly and remembered with love and respect.
