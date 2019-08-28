Jane M. Peterson
Jane Copeland Peterson passed away on August 16, 2019 in Pearland, Texas. She was born on February 11, 1933 to James and Pauline Copeland. She graduated from Gatesville High School in 1951. She was married for 58 years to Clarence “Cotton” Peterson, and they raised three children Biff, Starr, and Tessa. She was an elementary school teacher for 33 years in Gonzales and Angleton, Texas. After retiring, she and Cotton moved to Panorama, Texas where she enjoyed bridge, golf, reading and writing. Later she and Cotton moved to Friendswood, Texas. When Cotton passed away August 26, 2011 she was living in Pearland, Texas.
Jane was preceded in death by her stepfather, Grady Vernon; mother, Pauline Vernon; sister, Joan Voss; and loving husband, Cotton Peterson.
She is survived by her children, Biff Peterson and wife, Nancy, Starr Broussard, and Tessa Swientonioski and husband, Brian. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Kylee and Kason, Taryn and Tanah, Brenna and Breely; two great-granddaughters, Rayne and Southern; and great-grandson, Lawson on the way in December. Other surviving family members include her sister, Lavillas Clawson; nephew, Jim Clawson; and nieces, Toni Randall and Tonna Brock.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster, Texas with a Celebration of Life Reception to follow at Club BellaVita in Pearland, Texas. An inurnment will take place on September 2, 2019 at the Veterans Houston National Cemetery where she will be rendered military funeral honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.
