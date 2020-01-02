Hubert “Bobby” Johnson
Deacon Hubert “Bobby” Johnson, 71, of Brazoria received his Heavenly wings on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Duke Medical Center with his loving wife and family by his side.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1229 Cedar Grove Road, Supply, NC.
Bobby everlasting memories will always be cherished by his loving wife, Delores Fields Johnson; son, Taki Bell (Lestisha) of Lake Jackson; a special grandson that he raised as his son, JaMarian “Jae” Marshall of Brazoria; four daughters, Carla Brown (James) of Sweeny, TX, Dr. Rhonda Johnson Davenport of Houston, TX, DaRonia Taylor (Harold) of Humble, TX and DeKima Johnson of Brazoria, TX; sisters-in-law, Shirley Thomas, Gracie Jones (David), Nancy Davidson (Troy) all of Brazoria, TX, Juanita Bullard of Angleton, TX; brothers-in-law, Hallard Fields of Bay City, Henry Fields of Clute, Joice Tolbert (Vanessa) of Lake Jackson, Arthur Tolbert (Brenetta) of Cedar Lake, and Roosevelt “Bill” Jones of Brazoria; special adopted brother, Andrew Lewis (Helen), and Gary Ashton (Clara) both of Bay City.
