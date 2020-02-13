Charles Eversole
February 18, 1934 –
February 9, 2020
Charles Leslie Eversole, a long-time and proud resident of Austin, passed away in Houston on February 9, 2020 at the age of 85.
The man knew how to enjoy.
As a dad, he led by example and guided his kids in effective, yet subtle ways. In the early 70’s as the “neighborhood dad” in Rockville, Maryland, the kids named him “Big C”. He loved being called Big C. During those days, Big C developed a real passion for snow skiing and enjoyed many trips with family and friends for over 40 years.
Charlie loved new travel experiences. Among his travel highlights were small ship cruising through Southeast Alaska, camel riding amongst the great pyramids of Egypt, sipping caipirinhas at a glacier in southern Peru, hiking the Inca trail en route to Machu Picchu, spending many Thanksgivings in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and riding the Trans-Siberia Railway through China and Russia. He loved to tell the story of being “arrested and detained” in Siberia. Not sure how he worked his way out of that situation.
What everyone saw in Charlie was his abundant charm, grace, humility and eternal optimism. Big C delighted in delivering this famous toast at family gatherings or whenever he could squeeze it in, “May the worst of your tomorrows be better than the best of your yesterdays”. That one always brought down the house.
As Charlie’s condition weakened in recent years, he maintained his zest for life, never lost focus on family and was a charmer to the end.
Charlie was born on February 18, 1934 in Needville, Texas to Howard Elmore Eversole and Selma Williamina Duesterhoft Eversole. While serving in the U.S. Navy, he was married to Barbara Sue Beakley until her passing in 2000.
Charlie leaves behind two sisters, Howard Jean Pace and Gwendolyn Carol Coker; two sons, Wesley Charles Eversole and Mark David Eversole; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Hudspeth Eversole; a granddaughter, Kaylen Lee Eversole; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of Brazosport High School and the University of Texas at Austin.
A graveside service will be held for Charles at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Drive, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:30 in the afternoon.
Afterwards, a celebration of Big C’s life will be held in the Victorian room at the Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos Street. Valet parking available.
Memorial contributions may be made to one of Big C’s notable hangouts, the TownLake YMCA where exercising seemingly took a back seat to coffee and camaraderie. He loved that place. You can use the following link. Select “TownLake” from the branch list and put “In memory of Charles Eversole” in the comments. https://www.austinymca.org/donate/annual-campaign
Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, TX, (512) 452-8811.
