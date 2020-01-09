Nelda Rose Villarreal Spell
April 30, 194 0 –
January 6, 2020
Nelda Rose Villarreal Spell passed away January 6, 2020. She was born April 30, 1940 in Houston and was raised in Beaumont, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, B.W. “Wynn” Spell; grandson, Jody D. Spell ;and two great grandchildren; Mayson and Jace Spell. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Georgette Jackson and her husband Keith Jackson; three brothers, Louis, Peter, and Gerald Villarreal; and two sisters, Molly Sikes and husband Tommy and Elisa Torres; as well and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Spell was preceded in death by her father and mother, Luisiano and Alicia Villarreal; and her son, Ricardo Spell.
Viewing will be at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral service will Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Stroud Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
