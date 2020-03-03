Kathy Sue Krebs
Kathy Sue Krebs, 44, of West Columbia, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral services are pending with Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Updated: March 3, 2020 @ 4:38 am
