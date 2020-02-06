Kimether Lynn Manjang
“Kim”
Funeral service for Kimether Lynn Manjang, 58, of Angleton will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Angleton. Burial will be at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. Visitation will also be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, in her memory, please make donations to: First Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 125, Angleton, TX 77516.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.