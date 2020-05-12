John Preston Gotcher
May 22, 1948 –
May 9, 2020
John Preston Gotcher p assed away May 9th, 2020 with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Gotcher; daughters, Shelley Gotcher and Angela White and spouse, Mack Curry; son, John Eric Faulkner and spouse, Ashlynn Faulkner; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and lifelong friends, Larry and Mona Elliott.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Gotcher; son, Aaron Grant Scoggins; and great-granddaughter, Kaiden Gotcher.
John was very fond of Mary, her academic and career accomplishments as a Nurse Practitioner and her ability to do it all while raising a family. John spent most of his working life as a heavy equipment operator in Lake Jackson, Texas, and enjoyed the thrill as a firefighter in Corpus Christi, Texas. John was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider, exotic hunting participant, and gun enthusiast.
In John’s later life, he and his wife; Mary, became ranchers in Palestine, Texas. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need without hesitation. Many knew John as “Big John”. Though his exterior seemed rough and grizzly, his heart was as soft and tender as a teddy bear. He left a lasting impression on all those he encountered; family, friends, and those he just met. John, we will always carry your memory in our hearts.
