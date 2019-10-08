Janett Yvonne Price Goddard
Janett Yvonne Price Goddard was born on December 14, 1956 in Dallas, TX, to Henry and Doris Price. She went to sleep and woke up in the arms of her Savior on the morning of October 5, 2019.
As a young child, she accepted the love of Jesus Christ as her personal savior, and that faith remained important to her throughout the rest of her life.
On January 22, 1977, she married the love of her life, Jimmy Goddard. In January of 1980, they welcomed their oldest daughter Jennifer, and then in January of 1981, they welcomed their youngest daughter, Jonna.
Janett is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jimmy; her parents Henry and Doris Price; Daughter : Jennifer and husband Joe Richardson; Daughter: Jonna and husband Fraser Stanley-Jones; Grandchildren Hannah and Micah Torres and Grayden, Heath, and Iyla Stanley-Jones; Brother Danny Price and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at Brazosport Baptist Temple on Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 a.m., at 1203 County Road 205. Bobby Street officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Janett’s name to Alpha Omega Christian Academy , PO Box 8419, Huntsville, Texas 77340.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.