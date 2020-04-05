Tina Hansen Amason
May 5, 1959 –
April 2, 2020
Kind, caring, loving, fun, strong, funny, faithful. Over the past several days, as people have heard the news that my mother was in hospice, messages kept flowing in. Everyone was sending love and their thoughts of how my mom has touched their lives. These words were mentioned over and over.
Tina Hansen Amason was born May 5, 1959 in Mexia, Texas. She loved growing up with her three sisters, late Linda Webb, Gail Gossett, and Sonja Palmer. Her family grew by MANY when she married Jack Amason on June 7, 1982 and gained four daughters, Aimee Church, Shari Wilson, Micki Taterka, and Kristi Carter. Later they welcomed another daughter, Tori Amason. Jack and Tina shared 37 beautiful years of love, filled with many sweet memories, a few dances, and lots of laughs. Her love was abundant and she had many to love with 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and eight nieces and nephews.
She worked throughout her life at Dow and IBM in various positions, even as an operator (yeah, she was that tough). She ultimately retired as a project manager for IBM.
Tina lived with others in mind her whole life. She was so thoughtful, always putting others first. She even kept others in mind while driving, which made for some pretty dicey situations at times. Her positivity and fun-loving energy for life was infectious.
As a kid, I woke up to original wake up songs sung by her before school. At summer camp, each card I received came with an original ‘knock, knock’ joke. One year at Thanksgiving, I came home one day to her requesting to learn “the hamster dance” from the Kia Soul commercial. We practiced our routine over and over several times to perform for the family. The joy she was filled with was straight from God. Her faith was mighty and impacted and inspired so many. On the morning she passed, I was telling her of my promise to carry on her legacy, to live like her as a kind, strong, loving, and faithful woman. She had peace with that and went to meet her precious Savior and will be rejoicing for eternity. I invite you all to join in and live with kindness, strength, and abundant faith. We love you always, Mom!
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held for the family on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Church-Brazoria. A live stream of the service will be available to view on First Baptist Church-Brazoria Facebook page at 2:00 p.m.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232.
