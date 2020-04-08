Joyce Faye Miller
January 3, 1968 –
April 6, 2020
Joyce Faye Miller, 52, of Brazoria passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at CHI St. Luke’s Health–Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas. She was born to Glyn and Joyce Weber on January 3, 1968.
She was outgoing person who loved fishing and hanging out with her friends and her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Joyce Weber; brother, John Weber.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories daughters, Dana Buckley and husband, Aaron, Rochelle Files and husband, Donald J. III; sister, Diana Turner; special friend, Daniel Aplin; grandchildren, Memphis, Castiel, and Evelyn Buckley, Skylar, Kaleb and Logan Files; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers please make donations to Dixon Funeral Home, P.O. Box 873, Brazoria, TX 77422.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
