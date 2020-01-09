Jose O. Ramirez
“Kono”
Jose O. “Kono” Ramirez, 75, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ramirez; two sisters, Irma and Teresa Ramirez.
Mr. Ramirez is survived by his four sons, Jose (Becky) Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez, David (Marisa) Ramirez, Gabriel (Jessica) Ramirez; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five siblings, Aciana Ramirez, Edward Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez, Carlos Ramirez (Belinda M. Ramirez of Lake Jackson), Alex Ramirez; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.