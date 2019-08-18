Florene Pate
A resident of Fluker, LA, Florene Pate passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 11, 1928 in Brownsfield, TX and was 90 years of age. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a member of Walter T. Ott #217 Order of Eastern Star and retired from the Louisiana State Tourism Center in Kentwood. Florene was a member of Tangipahoa Baptist Church where she was voted Mother of the Year.
She is survived by husband of 74 years, Robert Pate, Sr.; four children, Robbie Lynn Pate, Deborah Pate Ragan (Devon), Lisa Pate Ginn (Grant) and Robert Pate, Jr.; seven grandchildren, Robert Bridges, Stephanie Novak (Tony), Heather Monoc (Marco), Jessica Westmoreland Stogner (Edward), Kristen Bonds (fiancé, Josh Barnhill), Brandon Kuyrkendall (Zandrea) and Curtis Ginn; nine great- grandchildren, Madison Bridges, Hadley Doin, Loic Doin, Silas Novak, Arden Novak, Berend Kuyrkendall, Emma Monoc, Leona Kuyrkendall and Eleonor Rose Stogner; twin sister, Lorene Windham.
She was preceded in death by her two daughters, Sarita Pate and Rebecca Pate Bonds; parents, Robert and Rosa Cureton; two brothers, Robert and Gene; three sisters, Hazel, Doris and Joyce.
Visitation was held at Tangipahoa Baptist Church from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 8:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Greg Stewart.
Interment at Tangipahoa Cemetery, Tangipahoa. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
