Earnestine Diggs Barrett
J une 12, 1923 –
May 6, 2020
Funeral Services for Earnestine Diggs Barrett, 96, of Angleton, Texas, will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 West Live Oak St., Angleton, Texas. Rev. G.R. Holland, Officiating Pastor. Due to the current situation concerning the COVID-19 Fed/Reg, seating will be limited for social distancing purposes. Services may be viewed on Facebook Live. Visitation will be, Friday, May 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, St., Angleton, Texas. Interment will at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Earnestine was born in East Columbia, Texas to Maxie Diggs and Ella Payne Diggs. She peacefully passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. When she was not working she enjoyed cooking, giving to others, spending time entertaining her beloved family and friends and enjoying life.
Earnestine was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Frank Barrett, Sr.; sisters, Lula Malone and Loretta Diggs; and brothers, Maxie Diggs, Jr., Milton Diggs, Gylum Diggs, Alphonse Diggs and Leroy Diggs.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Ella Jones, of Angleton; her son, Charlie Frank Barrett, Jr., (Venessa), of Fresno; four grandchildren, Carlton Barrett, Teresa Rhodes, Charles Barrett, and Shakeisicia Barrett; four great-grandchildren, Jaide, Taylor, Riley, and Londyn; three sisters, Bessie Stewart, Deloris Ford (Robert), and Essie Tolbert; two brothers, Oscar Lee Diggs, Sr., and John Henry Diggs.
Active pallbearers, Marlon Jones, Kenny Diggs, David Lee King, Leon Gamble, and Joe Jones.
Honorary pallbearers, Carlton Barrett, Charles Barrett, John Henry Diggs, Sr., Oscar Lee Diggs, and Larry Davis.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
